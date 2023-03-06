PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus Senior Health and Wellness Expo focuses on total health

The event is happening this Wednesday.
The event is happening this Wednesday.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Congratulations, Cabarrus County, on your acceptance to THE WHOLE U!

The Cabarrus County Senior Health and Wellness Expo is back. This year’s theme is dedicated to encouraging “school” spirit around holistic wellness, while educating “students” through informational sessions and vendors that support physical, mental and social well-being.

Class is in session on Wednesday, March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tuition is FREE! When arriving on campus at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center (4751 NC Highway 49 N, Concord, NC), attendees will be greeted with a tailgating atmosphere complete with music, food and camaraderie.

School spirit isn’t really achieved without showing your colors, so attendees are asked to come dressed in their favorite college gear.

In addition to a pep rally, the event will offer door prizes, free health screenings, entertainment, exhibitors, medication disposal, educational sessions and vaccinations.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccination can register online for an appointment slot at bit.ly/SHWEVaccinationRegistration. All vaccinations are courtesy of Moose Pharmacy.

“Being healthy is so much more than being free of illness or disease,” said Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Wellness Supervisor Gail Brindell. “It’s about the ‘whole’ person being healthy and well physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, socially and intellectually.

“THE WHOLE U Senior Health & Wellness Expo offers resources from all dimensions of total health. I’m confident attendees will leave feeling more empowered about their personal health and well-being.”

The “admissions team” at THE WHOLE U and platinum sponsors Cigna and Humana invite the community to a life-changing experience.

For more information on the 2023 Senior Health and Wellness Expo, email gpbrindell@cabarruscounty.us or call 704-920-3476.

