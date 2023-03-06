Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a Charlotte 15-year-old was shot and killed while playing videos at home in February.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Steven Gomez was killed just after 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at his home on Coriander Court.

At first, officers said no charges would be filed.

[CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home]

As the investigation continued, officers named 32-year-old Kendal Edward Morris as a suspect. He was arrested in Key West, Florida and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Morris will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks.

Watch WBTV and Local News Live:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.