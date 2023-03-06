PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in east Charlotte

He was arrested in Key West, Florida.
Kendal Edward Morris
Kendal Edward Morris(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a Charlotte 15-year-old was shot and killed while playing videos at home in February.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Steven Gomez was killed just after 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at his home on Coriander Court.

At first, officers said no charges would be filed.

[CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home]

As the investigation continued, officers named 32-year-old Kendal Edward Morris as a suspect. He was arrested in Key West, Florida and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Morris will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks.

Watch WBTV and Local News Live:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

A large fire in Charlotte
Charlotte Fire Department responding to large scrap metal fire
$7 million has been set aside for refurbishments on aging residence halls on the Livingstone...
Work to begin on Livingstone College residence halls in May
Mary Katherine Long
York teacher charged with assault and battery of middle school student
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte