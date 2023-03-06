Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in east Charlotte
He was arrested in Key West, Florida.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a Charlotte 15-year-old was shot and killed while playing videos at home in February.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Steven Gomez was killed just after 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at his home on Coriander Court.
At first, officers said no charges would be filed.
[CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home]
As the investigation continued, officers named 32-year-old Kendal Edward Morris as a suspect. He was arrested in Key West, Florida and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Morris will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks.
