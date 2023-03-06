PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – Two newborns were safely surrendered to baby boxes within 48 hours of each other last week at two separate firehouses in Indiana.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes said the first baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Fire Station in Elkhart County.

Another baby was surrendered less than two days later at the Wayne Township Fire Station’s baby box in Indianapolis.

The exact dates or times for when those babies were surrendered was not provided.

“Cleveland Township Fire Department is grateful that we were able to provide a safe venue and opportunity for a parent to safely surrender their infant,” Cleveland Township Fire Chief Mark Travis said.

“I am proud of the firefighters for their quick response and professionalism in dealing with this anonymous, lifesaving decision made by this parent.”

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

These mark the first two baby box surrenders in Indiana in 2023. Florida and Kentucky have each had one newborn saved via a baby box this year as well.

Since its inception in November 2017, 26 babies have been surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes – 21 of those cases in Indiana alone, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

In 2022, a record eight newborns were surrendered via a baby box.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill
One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Police believe that a man killed his wife before killing himself on Saturday morning in Gaston...
Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide inside Gaston County home

Latest News

Angel Miriam-Hernandez
Teen in court for violence threat at Catawba Co. school
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in