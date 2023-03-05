Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends and family of 17-year-old Jayden Blackmon came out to a candlelight vigil in his honor, hosted by Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O) on Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Blackmon was killed in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 19 while standing outside on Lynn Street.

Bianca Gamble attended the vigil on Saturday. Gamble shared that she was Blackmon’s girlfriend and was with him earlier on the day of the shooting.

“I spent a lot of time with him. Like he was always there for me when I needed him, and I was there for him when he needed me,” said Gamble.

Mark Railey with MOM-O said when it comes to gun violence in the community, the community has to help make the change within the youth.

“We got to pour more into our young people at an early age, when they get to the 17/18-year-olds it’s kinda hard to change their mindset, but we got to pour more when they’re young. But right now we’ve got to love on our young kids, listen to them, and talk more with them,” shared Railey.

Railey also said that he has done three vigils this year so far, and that all three have been related to gun violence.

“Young Black men dying. As a young Black man that mentors young black men, it hurts,” said Railey.

After people shared their memories of Blackmon and lit their candles, the vigil concluded with a balloon release.

Blackmon’s murder was the 16th homicide in Charlotte this year.

CMPD says two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

