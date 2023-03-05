Salisbury Post switching to mail deliveries for home subscribers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Subscribers to The Salisbury Post will notice a big change this week now that carriers will no longer deliver the paper. As of Tuesday, Salisbury’s longtime journal of record will be delivered through the US Mail.

In a story published last week, publisher John Carr said the change is “the best option we could find for helping ensure consistent delivery service on all routes and keeping subscription rates affordable.”

Carr explained that the change would not result in a higher charge for subscribers. The newspaper will still be delivered on Tuesday and Thursday, with the Sunday paper delivered on Saturday, Carr said.

If you experience problems, please notify our circulation department by emailing circulation@salisburypost.com for fastest service, or you can call 704-797-4213, Carr added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.