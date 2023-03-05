PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Post switching to mail deliveries for home subscribers

Papers will no longer be delivered by carriers
Sunday's Salisbury Post is the last to be delivered by newspaper carriers.
Sunday's Salisbury Post is the last to be delivered by newspaper carriers.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Subscribers to The Salisbury Post will notice a big change this week now that carriers will no longer deliver the paper. As of Tuesday, Salisbury’s longtime journal of record will be delivered through the US Mail.

In a story published last week, publisher John Carr said the change is “the best option we could find for helping ensure consistent delivery service on all routes and keeping subscription rates affordable.”

Carr explained that the change would not result in a higher charge for subscribers. The newspaper will still be delivered on Tuesday and Thursday, with the Sunday paper delivered on Saturday, Carr said.

If you experience problems, please notify our circulation department by emailing circulation@salisburypost.com for fastest service, or you can call 704-797-4213, Carr added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona
Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, BAHRAIN - MARCH 05: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the...
Challenging start to the F1 season for Kannapolis-based Haas Team
One person was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car in southwest Charlotte.
Medic: 1 dead after pedestrian hit by car in southwest Charlotte
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, he was killed in a drive-by shooting on...
Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, he was killed in a drive-by shooting on...
Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting