Rain, cool temperatures to stay away through end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is still on track for mild and dry conditions to stay around through the beginning of the week.

Today : Sunny, mild & pleasant

Monday : Mostly sunny, warm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warmer.

More sunshine can be expected for today with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This quiet and dry weather pattern will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

On Thursday and Friday, an area of low pressure moving across the southern Plains will increase chances for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

