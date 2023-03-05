PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, cool temperatures to stay away through end of the week

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is still on track for mild and dry conditions to stay around through the beginning of the week.

  • Today: Sunny, mild & pleasant
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warmer.

More sunshine can be expected for today with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This quiet and dry weather pattern will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast high temperatures
Forecast high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

On Thursday and Friday, an area of low pressure moving across the southern Plains will increase chances for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

