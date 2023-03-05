PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Myers Park tops North Mecklenburg, reaches first state title game since 1966

The Mustangs punched their ticket to the program's first state championship game in 57 years with a win over the Vikings March 4.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myers Park head basketball coach Scott Taylor knew that if his Mustangs were ever going to get over the hump and compete for a state championship, sooner or later they would have to get past the North Mecklenburg Vikings.

“Anybody that has any desire to be any good in Charlotte in high school basketball, has to go through North Meck,” Taylor said.

Saturday afternoon, they did just that.

Myers Park cruised to a 72-51 win in the 4A Western Regional Final, punching its ticket to the program’s first state championship appearance since 1966.

“So there’s a lot of gratitude and appreciation for how far we’ve come,” Taylor said. “But to be honest, I haven’t been to next week’s game (state championship). Our kids haven’t been there, so I don’t really know what to expect.”

The Mustangs were led on offense by Bishop Boswell, with 22 points on the day. Boswell was also tasked with helping guard North Meck star Isaiah Evans in the second half.

“Bishop brings a juice, man,” Taylor said. “Then he’s playing confident on the other end. I think his defense has really helped him in that. He’s playing free, and willing to take the shots he needs to be able to take.”

Myers Park also got big contributions from Elijah Strong (18 pts.) and Sir Muhammed (13 points) on the offensive side of the ball.

Next up, the Mustangs will face Richmond in the 4A state championship game on March 11 after the Raiders beat Holly Springs in the Eastern Regional Final. The game will be played in Raleigh at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

