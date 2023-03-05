PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Medic: 1 dead after pedestrian hit by car in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car in southwest Charlotte.

According to Medic, a pedestrian was hit around 9:46 p.m. around the 7800 block of Nations Ford Road. Maps show that area is around the bridge over Interstate 77.

They died at the scene.

No other information has been released yet.

