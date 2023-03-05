Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide inside Gaston County home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Gaston County on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to a home on Mountain Meadows Drive, just off of Dallas Cherryville Highway, at about 5:55 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once at the scene, police found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Police said initial evidence suggests that the man, Johnnie Andrew Walter Jr., killed Michelle Marcinkus Walter before also killing himself.

Officials confirmed that both people involved had been married.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. H. R. Lloyd with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

