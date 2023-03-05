Lake Norman’s perfect season carries Wildcats to first state title game in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lake Norman girls basketball head coach McKenzie Graham joked at the beginning of the season that if her team could go undefeated, she would reach her 100th career win this season.

31 wins later, that 100th win is sending her Wildcats to the first state championship appearance in program history — on a day that just so happened to be Graham’s birthday.

Lake Norman overcame an early 10-0 hole against Charlotte Catholic, and came out on top in a back-and-forth final quarter to beat the Cougars 60-54 in the 4A Western Regional Final Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats are now a perfect 31-0 on the season, needing a 32nd win to capture a ring for the first time next week.

“I knew this team was capable of greatness, and that’s where we’re at with one more game to go,” Graham said.

Lake Norman was led by the only senior on the roster. Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 35 points to propel the Wildcats past the Cougars.

“Kirsten had an unbelievable game, really took the game over down the stretch,” Graham said. “One more game with them, with Kirsten as a senior, you could see that she really took over out there because she knew that she did not want this to be her last game.”

Lake Norman will face Panther Creek in the 4A state championship next Saturday on March 11.

