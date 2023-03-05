Friends of woman killed in hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte demanding justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Olivia Lapiana Kowalski was hit and killed around 9:46 p.m. around the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77.

Investigators said she was crossing Nations Ford Road when she was hit by the front left portion of an SUV, which then fled onto I-77 North.

Video of the crash was collected by police and they are working to find out who the driver was.

Kowalski’s childhood friends gathered at the crash site Tuesday.

“She’s been my best friend since we were 11,” Molly Greene said. “We met in sixth grade at a birthday party for another friend and we’ve been attached at the hip since we met.”

The young women had plans to celebrate Kowalski’s 27th birthday later this month, but instead, they are mourning her death.

They have a message for the person who hit their friend.

“You need to come forward so you can be held accountable for what you did to our friend,” Greene said. “She has a son wondering why his mom is not coming home.”

Kowalski’s friends say she was selfless and would do anything for her 8-year-old son Kayden.

“She had him when she was a teenager so they got to grow up together,” Greene said. “Even at times she had to make sacrifices that hurt her, she still did it to protect and be there for the ones around her, and that’s what I want her to be remembered as.”

They say Kowalski was a creative woman working as a nail technician.

“We could have ramen noodles and she would make it a gourmet meal,” Greene said. “She could find something at the thrift store and turn it into a New York fashion runway.”

As they hold onto the memories, they say they’re just starting their quest to bring her justice.

“She was always there no matter what,” her childhood friend Elizabeth Johnson said. “And we’re always gonna be there too.”

Police were in the area of the crash Tuesday continuing their investigation.

Her friends are planning a prayer vigil on her behalf to take place at the crash site on Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m.

They will be sharing photos of her, hoping that someone in the area saw something that can help police.

