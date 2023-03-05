PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry weather, warm temperatures stick around before cooling off midweek

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our next chance for some measurable rainfall will head our way on Friday, until then more mild and dry conditions can be expected in the Charlotte metro area.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny, mild.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler.

High pressure over the Carolinas will keep us comfortable and dry for the start of this week. Tonight, looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s in the mountains and lower 40s in Charlotte.

High temperatures over the next week.
High temperatures over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday is still on track to be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday, a cold front will slide through the area bringing cooler temperatures but no rain.

Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s.

A few stray showers will be possible late on Thursday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies highs the 50s and 60s.

Thursday night into Friday an area of low pressure moving across Arkansas and Missouri will increase chances for widespread rainfall in the area; highs will be cooler in the 50s.

Next weekend looks cooler with slight chances for isolated showers and highs in the 50s & 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

