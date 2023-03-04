PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Vigil held Saturday in memory of three men killed in Rock Hill 25 years ago

Greg Sims, Tyrone Anthony and Marcus Hinton were killed on March 3, 1998.
A vigil is being held in Rock Hill on Saturday in memory of three men killed on the night of...
A vigil is being held in Rock Hill on Saturday in memory of three men killed on the night of March 3, 1998.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The community gathered at a Rock Hill church on Saturday afternoon to remember three lives lost in a triple homicide 25 years ago.

On the night of March 3, 1998, three men were shot and killed after a drug-deal went wrong.

Gregory Sims, Tyrone Anthony and Marcus Hinton all died as a result of the incident.

Even after 25 years, the emotional toll that came with their deaths remains.

“It’s a pain that never goes away,” Debra Sims Swinton, one of the victims’ mother, said. “Time doesn’t take that pain away...you just have to suck it in and endure it, and carry on for the people that are still here.”

Sheree Morris, who helped organize the vigil and works with Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O), said that despite the passage of time, it is crucial that the victims are remembered and honored.

“Whether it’s 25 years ago, 25 minutes ago, or 25 days ago, it’s still important because their lives matter and their families [are] still remembering them,” Sheree Morris said. “It’s something that the families have to live with for the rest of their lives.”

After remarks were given and prayers were said, participants released purple balloons in memory of the three men. Attendees were also encouraged to wear the color purple to represent non-violence.

In the wake of the 1998 incidents, Joshua Kerr Cramer and Murray Roger Adkins were arrested in connection with the murders and remain in prison.

Joshua Kerr Cramer (left) and Murray Roger Adkins (right).
Joshua Kerr Cramer (left) and Murray Roger Adkins (right).(South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Cramer was charged with two counts of murder, one count of accessory to murder, marijuana distribution and third-degree arson.

Adkins was charged with one count of murder and an additional firearm-related offense.

Both Cramer and Adkins were given life sentences without parole.

