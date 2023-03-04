PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vigil to be held Saturday in memory of three men killed in Rock Hill 25 years ago

Greg Sims, Tyrone Anthony and Marcus Hinton were killed on March 3, 1998.
A vigil is being held in Rock Hill on Saturday in memory of three men killed on the night of...
A vigil is being held in Rock Hill on Saturday in memory of three men killed on the night of March 3, 1998.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The community is gathering at a Rock Hill church on Saturday afternoon to remember three lives lost in a triple homicide 25 years ago.

On the night of March 3, 1998, three men were shot and killed after a drug-deal gone wrong.

Greg Sims, Tyrone Anthony and Marcus Hinton all died as a result of the incident.

Saturday’s vigil is being held at Calvary Baptist Church on North Jones Avenue at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color purple to represent non-violence.

Balloons will be released in memory of the three men.

Joshua Kerr Cramer and Murray Roger Adkins were arrested in connection with the murders and remain in prison.

Joshua Kerr Cramer (left) and Murray Roger Adkins (right).
Joshua Kerr Cramer (left) and Murray Roger Adkins (right).(South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Cramer was charged with two counts of murder, one count of accessory to murder, marijuana distribution and third-degree arson.

Adkins was charged with one count of murder and an additional firearm-related offense.

Both Cramer and Adkins were given life sentences without parole.

Related: ’It hurts so bad’: Community and family hold vigil for 5-year-old killed on New Year’s Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
A Kia Soul was towed on Friday after it was captured on video flying past a stopped school bus.
Car towed after students nearly hit boarding stopped school bus in Iredell County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

Latest News

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
From breakfast, to dinner!
Re-using the cheater beans from breakfast for dinner with Chef Elizabeth
Testing out a removable bottom cake pan!
Product Test: Elissia and Caroline try out bundt cake pan with removable bottom
Use code WBTV for free tickets!
The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show at Camp North End on March 19th