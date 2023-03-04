Vigil to be held Saturday in memory of three men killed in Rock Hill 25 years ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The community is gathering at a Rock Hill church on Saturday afternoon to remember three lives lost in a triple homicide 25 years ago.

On the night of March 3, 1998, three men were shot and killed after a drug-deal gone wrong.

Greg Sims, Tyrone Anthony and Marcus Hinton all died as a result of the incident.

Saturday’s vigil is being held at Calvary Baptist Church on North Jones Avenue at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color purple to represent non-violence.

Balloons will be released in memory of the three men.

Joshua Kerr Cramer and Murray Roger Adkins were arrested in connection with the murders and remain in prison.

Joshua Kerr Cramer (left) and Murray Roger Adkins (right). (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Cramer was charged with two counts of murder, one count of accessory to murder, marijuana distribution and third-degree arson.

Adkins was charged with one count of murder and an additional firearm-related offense.

Both Cramer and Adkins were given life sentences without parole.

