“It’s disrespectful”: Neighbors concerned about proposed plans for Birkdale Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been many changes to Birkdale Village in Huntersville over the past few years.

Some people living in and around the center are speaking out against the most recent proposed plans, which include a 110 ft. tall office building and 70 ft. tall parking garage.

North American Properties, the owner of Birkdale Village, recently scaled back the plans by removing a hotel and multi-family housing from the request, but neighbors told WBTV they’re still against it.

They started a petition against the project.

The planning board, made up of citizens, is also recommending against the re-zoning change.

“It looks like a temporary carnival at this point,” neighbor Peter Romaniello, told WBTV.

He says Birkdale Village is not the same as it once was, with new attractions everywhere and not enough parking.

According to North American Properties, the project would address parking concerns.

A spokesperson shared the following information with WBTV:

A parking deck that would add 450 convenient parking spaces is included in the proposal for Class A office. It would be situated directly behind the proposed building and replace the existing two-story deck. Its central location near The Plaza is intended to curb neighborhood street parking. There will also be three entry/exit points onto Birkdale Commons Parkway, Townley Road and Lindholm Drive that would help with traffic flow. The first level of the deck featuring 75 spaces would remain public parking at all times, however the newly added spaces would be reserved for office users during the weekdays and open to all Birkdale visitors during Birkdale’s busiest times (after 5pm on weekdays and weekends). This additional convenient parking at no cost to our guests is made possible with the construction of the Class A office building.

“Some of the things are good, but it’s too much,” Romaniello said. “Too much of a good thing is not the right answer.”

Nick O’Shaughnessy, who was lived there for 21 years, says the proposed buildings are too tall.

“It’s out of scale, it’s incompatible, it’s disrespectful to the scale of the village,” he said.

As regulations in the town of Huntersville currently stand, buildings can only reach heights of 48 ft.

“They had the capacity to grow under the existing zoning with the footprint we’ve got now and continuing on with the image and architectural ambience that was built into this community in the first place,” neighbor Suzanne Villar said. “They do not need to put in a seven-story Class A office space, it’s not appropriate for the village.”

Assistant Planning Director Brian Richards advised the planning board against the rezoning.

The planning board also ultimately decided to recommend against the re-zoning as the plans stand.

“We’re not in favor of the method that they’re using to ask for the increase in height,” Richards said.

Rather than asking for a change in law and a special use permit, he says North American Properties is simply requesting a re-zoning for the town to consider this an exception to the height rule.

In a statement, a spokesperson for North American Properties said:

The Town had originally asked us to follow both processes simultaneously and we were happy to do so. As we progressed through the process, we understood that the Town would like us to create an architectural design of the exterior of the building that the Town would find compatible. The Town’s legal department said that we could talk with the Town leaders only if we dropped the special use permit and that the Town could approve our request under the conditional zoning process. We chose the collaborative approach, so we dropped the special use permit process and continued on with the conditional rezoning so we could meet with Town leaders and create a design that the Town felt was compatible. Our architect then worked on the design for one month to present it to the Town. The Town’s Planning Department did not agree with the legal department as to process but did like the project itself.

O’Shaughnessy worries the precedent it might set.

“They could come back at a later point in time and say we’ve got a 12 story hotel, how could you say no to that when you’ve already approved this?” he said.

The re-zoning request goes before the Town Board for a final vote on March 20th.

When it comes to the decision by the planning board to not recommend the re-zoning, a spokesperson for NAP said:

Generally, the comments were positive about the project and the benefit of Class A office (to provide customers during the weekday to businesses in Birkdale) and the parking garage, but ultimately, the primary concern was about the Planning Department’s disagreement with the Legal department on which process could be followed.

