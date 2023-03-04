Huntersville Police chief to retire later this year after nearly four decades of service

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 37 years in law enforcement, Huntersville Police Chief Bence Hoyle will retire later this year.

Town officials announced Friday that Hoyle’s final day on the job will be June 1, 2023, nearly two decades after he began serving with the Huntersville Police Department.

Following his retirement, Major Barry Graham will take over as chief.

“We have accomplished a lot,” Hoyle said in his retirement notice. “We have a deep bench for future chiefs, majors, captains, and all positions in between who understand the concept of building from within. The culture is strong, and our command staff and supervisors get the credit for that.”

Graham joined the department in 1997 after previously serving in Biltmore Forest near Asheville.

During his time in Huntersville, Graham has worked in various roles within the department, including as a major since 2016. He has also managed day-to-day operations and aided in the annual budget process.

