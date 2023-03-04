PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Comfortable temperatures and sunshine return as weekend begins

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy Friday, we are gearing up for a stretch of dry, sunshine-filled days.

  • Weekend Outlook: Sunny, mild and pleasant.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

As high pressure builds in from the west, we can expect some sunny and dry weather this weekend through the early half of next week. Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday's hourly forecast
Saturday's hourly forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight looks cool but dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

More sunshine can be expected for Sunday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies highs in the upper 60s.

On Thursday and Friday there will be chances for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

