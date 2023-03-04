Comfortable temperatures and sunshine return for this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a stretch of gorgeous days ahead as high pressure continues to settle in across the southeast.

Sunday: Sunny, mild and pleasant.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Tonight, looks cool but dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

More sunshine can be expected for Sunday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies highs in the lower 60s.

On Thursday and Friday an area of low pressure moving across the southern Plains will increase chances for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

