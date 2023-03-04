Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Gaston County.

According to the Belmont Police Department, Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, talking to a man in a gray car.

Police said she may be wearing ripped blue jeans and a long-sleeve teal shirt.

She was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Cardona should call Belmont Police or 911.

