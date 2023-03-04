PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl

Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was last seen Friday morning.
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona(Belmont Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Gaston County.

According to the Belmont Police Department, Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, talking to a man in a gray car.

Police said she may be wearing ripped blue jeans and a long-sleeve teal shirt.

She was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Cardona should call Belmont Police or 911.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Carolina Panthers bringing high school football to Bank of America Stadium

Latest News

Maiden High School
Police charge 18-year-old and juvenile for making a ‘threat of mass violence’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday evening.
One killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, road closed
Rescue crews are searching for a person in Rocky River in the Midland area.
Rescue crews searching for missing man in Rocky River
Medic officials told Mecklenburg County commissioners about response procedure changes that...
Medic holding community meetings as agency unveils reconfiguration plan