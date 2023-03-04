Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have safely located a missing 12-year-old girl from Gaston County.

According to the Belmont Police Department, Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was reported missing on Friday.

Police said on Saturday that she had been found.

The Gastonia Police Department and Charlotte’s FBI field office assisted in the search.

Anyone with information about this case should call Belmont Police or 911.

