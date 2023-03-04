PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl

Police said Saturday that Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona has been found safe.
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona(Belmont Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have safely located a missing 12-year-old girl from Gaston County.

According to the Belmont Police Department, Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was reported missing on Friday.

Police said on Saturday that she had been found.

The Gastonia Police Department and Charlotte’s FBI field office assisted in the search.

Anyone with information about this case should call Belmont Police or 911.

