PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
A Kia Soul was towed on Friday after it was captured on video flying past a stopped school bus.
Car towed after students nearly hit boarding stopped school bus in Iredell County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect in several North Carolina and South Carolina counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several counties in NC, SC

Latest News

Talking Social Media Algorithms and Mental Wellbeing
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower talks impact of Social Media Algorithms
It's burrito time!
Making breakfast burritos and cheater beans with Chef Elizabeth Barrick
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
Meck. County, in partnership with CMPD, the sheriff's office, and the Steve Smith Family...
‘The need is so great’: Mecklenburg County opens up first Behavioral Health Urgent Care