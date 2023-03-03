Tornado Watch in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Cleveland counties until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong storm system is threatening to bring severe weather to parts of the Carolinas on Friday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties until 8 p.m.

JUST IN: Tornado Watch issued for parts of our area until 8PM.



A couple of tornadoes, quarter size hail, and scattered wind gusts up to 75mph are possible.



Make sure you can hear & respond to warnings this evening! #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/wzCIIAExqU — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) March 3, 2023

Wind advisories have also been put in place in Ashe and Watauga counties until 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected in those areas, which could affect powerlines and potentially cause damage.

Anson and Stanly counties also have wind advisories on Friday, which will expire at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Outside of any potential severe t-storms late this afternoon/evening, there's so much wind energy with this system, gusts could top 30 mph+ around the #CLT region this afternoon/evening, power outages possible. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1J4dEzseV2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 3, 2023

