TALKING STORMS: What do watches and warnings mean?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Day: The WBTV First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility of severe storms and tornadoes Friday evening.

When we talk about the potential for tornadoes, what do watches, warnings, and emergencies mean?

Here are three things to remember: Share with your friends!

TORNADOES: What do watches and warnings mean? (WBTV)

TORNADOES: What do watches and warnings mean? (WBTV)

TORNADOES: What do watches and warnings mean? (WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.