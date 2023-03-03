TALKING STORMS: What do watches and warnings mean?
Download the free WBTV weather app and stay prepared ahead and during severe weather.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Day: The WBTV First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility of severe storms and tornadoes Friday evening.
» LIVE RADAR
» DOWNLOAD: WBTV First Alert Weather App
When we talk about the potential for tornadoes, what do watches, warnings, and emergencies mean?
Here are three things to remember: Share with your friends!
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.