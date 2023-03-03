Sunshine returns to set up beautiful weekend after days of showers, storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is looking sunny and dry after a couple days of showers and storms, and then we’ll start to trend colder towards the middle of March.

Saturday: Winds calm down, bright sunshine.

Sunday: Chilly start, nice afternoon.

Next Week: Starting above-average and dry.

Our workweek ended on an active note as a strong storm system brought gusty winds and some severe storms.

Futurecast wind gusts (WBTV First Alert Weather)

With the cold front exiting east in time for the weekend, much nicer conditions are on their way in. Just note that a High Wind Warning will remain in place through Saturday morning for our mountain communities, where gusty winds will remain likely behind the front.

Temperatures will start off anywhere from the upper 30s in the mountains, to the upper 40s/lower 50s for the rest of us Saturday morning.

With high pressure in control, Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures right around the 70-degree mark in the piedmont.

Sunday morning will be a little chilly to start as we wake back up to the upper 30s and lower 40s, but a quick warm-up into the upper 60s will allow for comfortable conditions by the afternoon.

Dry and above-average conditions will continue into the start of next week!

Although a weak cold front will pass overhead around Tuesday, rain chances look limited until the very end of the seven-day forecast. We’ll also be watching for a cooldown as we get further and further into the month of March. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

