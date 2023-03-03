PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Steam Over Spencer model train event happening at NC Transportation Museum

The North Carolina Transportation Museum’s Back Shop will be home to several large operating...
The North Carolina Transportation Museum’s Back Shop will be home to several large operating model train layouts featuring scale model locomotives that are powered by live steam.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular model train event “Steam Over Spencer” is going on this weekend at the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

The North Carolina Transportation Museum’s Back Shop is now home to several large operating model train layouts featuring scale model locomotives that are powered by live steam.

Locomotives and railroad cars in a variety of scales are featured during this event, which is included in regular museum admission pricing. These locomotives produce their own power from a variety of fuel sources rather than being powered by an electric current through the track, making them different from conventional electric trains.

Owners of these fascinating models are expected to come from across the country to share their detailed collections with other hobbyists and museum visitors.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy watching these model trains in action.

Cost is included in the general admission. Adults: $6 Seniors/Military: $5 Children 3-12: $4 Members and Children Under 3: free.

Admission and a train ride: Adults: $12 Seniors/Military: $10 Children 3-12: $8 Members and Children Under 3: free.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Latest News

Featuring Gwendolyn Lewis with Abby Theodros
2023 4ALL Statewide Service Day
Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd
Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd
In addition to routine cleanups by public works crews, staff from all departments of the city...
City of Concord teams up to clean up
Christopher Lee Overman, 64, was charged.
Rowan Co. man faces charges of indecent exposure, sexual battery