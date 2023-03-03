Steam Over Spencer model train event happening at NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular model train event “Steam Over Spencer” is going on this weekend at the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

The North Carolina Transportation Museum’s Back Shop is now home to several large operating model train layouts featuring scale model locomotives that are powered by live steam.

Locomotives and railroad cars in a variety of scales are featured during this event, which is included in regular museum admission pricing. These locomotives produce their own power from a variety of fuel sources rather than being powered by an electric current through the track, making them different from conventional electric trains.

Owners of these fascinating models are expected to come from across the country to share their detailed collections with other hobbyists and museum visitors.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy watching these model trains in action.

Cost is included in the general admission. Adults: $6 Seniors/Military: $5 Children 3-12: $4 Members and Children Under 3: free.

Admission and a train ride: Adults: $12 Seniors/Military: $10 Children 3-12: $8 Members and Children Under 3: free.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.