Showers, storms continue to move through ahead of beautiful weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will end our Friday with rain and storms, but mild, dry conditions will return for the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers and t-storms, strong storms possible.

Weekend Outlook: Sunny, mild and pleasant.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

The forecast is still on track for some strong to severe storms to impact our area as a dynamic storm system tracks northeast out of Arkansas and Louisiana. For the balance of today, expect some showers at times along with gusty winds.

Futurecast wind gusts (WBTV First Alert Weather)

During the early evening hours, thunderstorms will move in; some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Showers and storms will move east tonight giving way to mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds up to 40 mph in Charlotte.

Over the weekend, high pressure will build across the southeast bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday also look mostly sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Slight chances for showers will return on Wednesday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler highs in the upper 60s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

