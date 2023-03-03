PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shanquella Robinson's family in DC to call for 'diplomatic intervention' in death investigation

It's been four months since the Charlotte native was found dead in Cabo, Mexico.
On Friday morning, the name Shanquella Robinson will be heard in Washington, D.C.
By Brandon Hamilton and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) – On Friday morning, the name Shanquella Robinson will be heard in Washington, D.C.

It’s been four months since the Charlotte native was found dead in Cabo, Mexico. WBTV has been following the story from the very beginning.

The next step is a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday, as Robinson’s family, national activists and their attorney will meet at the nation’s capital to push what they’re calling “diplomatic intervention.”

National activist and attorney Ben Crump will also participate in the news conference.

Their message: get top politicians such as President Joe Biden to publicly acknowledge the case to put pressure on the investigation.

“It’s time for our government to kind of do their part so that the people who are responsible for this crime can be brought to justice,” family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said earlier this week.

Mexican authorities claim they’re waiting on the U.S. government to extradite an unnamed person in connection to Robinson’s death. The FBI’s independent investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

