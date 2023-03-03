PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several counties in NC, SC

The warnings cover Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties in NC.
Some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong storm system is threatening to bring severe weather to parts of the Carolinas on Friday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been declared for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties in North Carolina, and in York County in South Carolina, until 9:15 p.m.

Wind advisories have also been put in place in Ashe and Watauga counties until 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected in those areas, which could affect powerlines and potentially cause damage.

Anson and Stanly counties also have wind advisories on Friday, which will expire at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV both online and on-air for the latest forecast and weather updates.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

You can also check information on any power outages here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
A Kia Soul was towed on Friday after it was captured on video flying past a stopped school bus.
Car towed after students nearly hit boarding stopped school bus in Iredell County

Latest News

futurecast
Showers, storms continue to move through ahead of beautiful weekend
North Shreveport
TALKING STORMS: What do watches and warnings mean?
friday wx
Showers, storms continue to move through ahead of beautiful weekend
A line of strong thunderstorms should impact the Charlotte metro area between 5 and 7 p.m. on...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong late-day storms, gusty winds on tap