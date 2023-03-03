PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Co. man faces charges of indecent exposure, sexual battery

Incident reported at convenience store
Christopher Lee Overman, 64, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 64-year-old Rowan County man faces a long list of charges related to an incident at a convenience store.

According to a post on the Rowan Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Thursday deputies responded to a convenience store in the 1200 block of W. Ridge Rd. A tip from a citizen initiated the response.

Investigators say the alleged victim in this case had passed a note to a citizen imploring them to call authorities because she was being held against her will. The victim is reported to have had marks on her face and arms, and had asked the citizen not to let the suspect know the note had been handed over.

911 was called, deputies responded, and Christopher Lee Overman was arrested. Overman was charged with assault on a female, indecent exposure, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Bond was set at $3000. Overman made his first appearance in court on Friday.

“If you know of someone who is need of help please contact your local agency. No tip is too small and can ultimately help build a case for an arrest,” the post said. “Please stay safe and vigilant.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

