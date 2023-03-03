Rescue crews searching for missing person in Rocky River

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Water rescue teams are responding to a call near Rocky River in Cabarrus County on Friday evening.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the 12100 block of McManus Road, which is just off of Highway 24/27 about a mile from the intersection of Highway 601.

Officials said crews are deploying at different locations along Rocky River as rescue efforts continue.

Teams from Harrisburg, West Stanly and Concord also responded to the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

