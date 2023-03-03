PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police charge 18-year-old and juvenile for making a ‘threat of mass violence’

Maiden High School
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maiden Police officers arrested an 18-year-old and took a juvenile into custody for making threats on social media posts threatening violence at Maiden High School.

Miriam Angel Hernandez (18) and the unnamed juvenile are charged with Felony charges of Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property.

“Miriam Angel-Hernandez was arrested and taken before a Catawba County Magistrate who ordered Angel-Hernandez held in the Catawba County Detention Center for 48 hours or until a bond could be set by a Judge. The juvenile was also taken into custody Friday and turned over to The Department of Juvenile Justice,” according to a press release from the Maiden Police Department.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Maiden Police would like to note that the threats made in this case began and gained significant attention due to widely disseminated social media and online message posts referencing threats of mass violence at Maiden High School. Maiden Police strongly encourages parents, students, and anyone with a smartphone or computer to think closely about the things they post to social media or on the Internet in general.”

“Threats can and clearly do spiral causing community concern and in this case, significantly impacting school activities and the learning process,” the release stated.

