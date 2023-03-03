One killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, road closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash on Friday evening, officials said.

According to Medic, the crash happened in the 17100 block of Echo Forest Drive, which is near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road.

Police have the road shut down in both directions as an investigation ensues.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

