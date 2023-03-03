PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Northlake Mall addresses recent shooting, announces more security measures

Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The shooting at Northlake Mall on Feb. 28 along with other crimes at the mall has prompted additional security efforts.

Northlake Mall was devastated to learn of the events of February 28, and is grateful that everyone is safe. Still, this reckless act―and other crimes committed in recent months―have shaken our community. We stand hand-in-hand with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees and the many shoppers who enjoy our retail experience, and will continue to ensure that anyone who enters the Mall can do so comfortably,” according to a statement from mall leadership.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department already has a ‘robust’ presence at Northlake Mall, according to the statement, and there is 24-hour security. Still, additional efforts are underway to prevent additional incidents.

“We are rolling out additional security measures to further fortify the property and provide peace of mind to our community. Northlake Mall is unwavering in its mission to ensure the Mall is a premier retail destination―one that is unburdened by acts of violence and other misconduct that have no place in this wonderful community,” the statement reads.

CMPD Chief, Johnny Jennings also issued a brief statement about the violence and incidents at the mall.

“The Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe environment for our community. They are working on several safety measures through a continued partnership with CMPD. Public safety remains our top priority, and we look forward to our continued work with the mall, area businesses, community members and others as we address these incidents,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

