Medic holding community meetings as agency unveils reconfiguration plan

The agency previously said it would be changing response procedures in 2023.
Medic officials told Mecklenburg County commissioners about response procedure changes that will happen in the new year.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County EMS, more commonly known as Medic, is holding a series of community meetings over the next month regarding reconfiguration and improving how the agency responds.

During the meetings, participants will learn more about the following items:

  • Upcoming changes to 911 responses in Mecklenburg County
  • How the 911 system works in our community
  • Tips to determine life-threatening symptoms

Following the presentation, Medic leadership will provide Q&A sessions at each meeting.

Changes the agency is making as part of its reconfiguration include how personnel is dispatched to calls, what types of resources go to calls, and target response times depending on the level of calls.

Medic says it will maintain rapid responses to high-priority emergencies, but that response times will better align to the severity of a patient’s condition.

The community meeting will be held at the following dates and times.

Date and TimeLocation
District 1April 5 at 6:30 p.m.Northern Regional Recreation Center
District 2March 6 at 6:30 p.m.Southview Recreation Center
District 3March 13 at 6:30 p.m.Eastway Regional Recreation Center
District 4March 16 at 6:30 p.m.Hickory Grove Recreation Center
District 5March 20 at 6:30 p.m.Naomi Drenan Recreation Center
District 6March 23 at 6:30 p.m.Matthews Sportsplex

Mecklenburg County residents can learn more information about Medic’s reconfiguration here.

