PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man shot and killed near Chester County road, deputies say

Deputies found the man beside Meadowbrook Road on Thursday night.
The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed near a Chester County road on Thursday night, deputies said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Meadowbrook Road around 8:30 p.m. regarding a shots-fired call.

Once at the scene, deputies found a man beside the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died due to his injuries. Officials have not yet released his identity.

State and local authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
The interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Dr. Crystal Hill, abruptly ended...
CMS chief abruptly ends interview about 5-year-old’s reported assault

Latest News

Community members are rallying Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman...
WBTV traveling to Washington in search for answers in Shanquella Robinson case
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
State lawmaker drafting law to address street stunts and takeovers in Charlotte
Alista "Cozzie" Watkins
NCDP 12th Congressional District Chair Alista “Cozzie” Watkins dies