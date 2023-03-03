Man shot and killed near Chester County road, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed near a Chester County road on Thursday night, deputies said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Meadowbrook Road around 8:30 p.m. regarding a shots-fired call.

Once at the scene, deputies found a man beside the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died due to his injuries. Officials have not yet released his identity.

State and local authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

