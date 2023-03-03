Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s annual partnership with the NC Bar Association for its 4ALL event is happening Friday, March 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

This is an annual event where volunteer attorneys answer phones to take legal questions from members of the public and provide free legal answers, information, and resources.

In previous years, the NC Bar Association had about 450 attorneys volunteer for the event, serving just over 8,000 callers statewide.

» The Charlotte area call-in number is 704-630-7300.

What is 4ALL?

A pro bono legal services program of the North Carolina Bar Foundation that engages North Carolina Bar Association members in volunteer service to the public.

Members of the public can talk to a North Carolina-licensed lawyer for free.

1-day event hosted at 7 call centers across the state, as well as virtually, from 11 am to 7 pm on March 3, 2023.

This is the 16th Annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day.

Nearly 400 attorneys and 100 paralegals and law students have volunteered to answer calls today; they are expected to serve close to 10,000 people across the state.

4ALL was created by Greensboro attorney Janet Ward Black during her term as NCBA president in 2007-2008.

Program mission: to help address the “access to justice gap” by providing access to an attorney for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services.

The name of the program is a twist on the Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

What type of service is available today?

▪ Attorneys will provide legal information to help callers figure out the next step in accessing legal assistance.

Attorneys are available to help answer questions about:

Government Benefits Consumer Fraud or Bankruptcy

Criminal & Traffic Education

Employment Estate Planning

Family Law Issues Foreclosure or Eviction Education Law

Personal Injury Business or Tax Law Health

Medical Issues and other legal issues

▪ If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the Lawyer Referral Service. Through the Lawyer Referral Service, you can make a 30-minute appointment to speak with an attorney for a small fee. The Lawyer Referral Service may be reached at 919.677.8574.

How callers should prepare for their call with the attorney:

Be patient! Lots of calls are coming in and you may have to wait a bit.

Have a pen and paper available to write down the information that the attorney gives to you.

Write down your basic facts in short, concise statements: who, what, where, and when the issue happened. Prepare a timeline of what happened and when.

Explain what you have done to resolve your concern or issue so far.

Explain what you want or need to happen.

If you try to call today and cannot get through, here are some resources you can use any day:

Legal Aid of North Carolina:

1-866-219-5262

http://www.legalaidnc.org

Lawyer Referral Service: 919.677.8574

www.4ALLnc.org

While the 4ALL event is held only once a year, NC residents can access free legal answers and information 365 days a year through our NC Free Legal Answers program, accessible at: https://nc.freelegalanswers.org.

Watch live WBTV News coverage:

