Frank Liske Park barn silo up; reservations open for late 2023

Construction on new facility entering final phases
Before and after pictures at Frank Liske Park.
Before and after pictures at Frank Liske Park.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The metal framework of a 47-foot silo stands tall next to the new barn at Frank Liske Park, marking another construction milestone.

Also, park officials are now taking facility reservations for September 2023 and forward, according to Joshua Coffman, Active Living and Parks (ALP) senior parks program manager. Visitors can reserve up to one year in advance. To make a reservation visit www.cabarruscounty.us/alp and click “Reserve a Facility.”

The two-story 12,700-square-foot building is planned for a summer 2023 opening. It will feature kitchens on both floors, air conditioning, large rental spaces, elevator access, private bathrooms and public exterior bathrooms.

Construction started in fall 2022, following the destruction of the original barn in an intentionally set fire in March 2020.

The structure was originally a dairy barn used by Stonewall Jackson Training School. When Cabarrus County opened Frank Liske Park on June 4, 1982, the barn was used as a gathering place. Through the years, thousands visited for reunions, weddings and other celebrations.

This week, Cabarrus County released a new episode of the podcast “Did Y’all Hear,” which explores the past, present and future of the barn and what it meant to the community. Interviews include Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer, ALP Director Londa Strong, Commissioners Steve Morris, Lynn Shue and Barbara Strang and more. Find “Did Y’all Hear?” on all major podcast platforms or visit cabarruscounty.us and find the show logo on the homepage.

In recent months, crews finished the rough-in of mechanical, electrical and plumbing, installed the standing seam metal roofing and started painting and staining, according to Bilafer.

In the coming weeks, window glass and upstairs acoustical matting will be installed. Work on the interior walls will also begin, along with ground preparation so crews can start work on the nearby volleyball court and playground.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek leads on the fire. Anyone with information on the crime can anonymously call or text Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 or visit cabarruscrimestoppers.com. Rewards are possible.

