PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former Lake Norman HS softball coach facing more charges after misconduct allegations

Thomas Patrick Strahan is charged with six additional counts of indecent liberties with a student.
Thomas Patrick Strahan
Thomas Patrick Strahan(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Lake Norman High School softball coach is facing additional charges after he was arrested and fired for inappropriate conduct allegations last year.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 59, was arrested in May 2022, after he allegedly left a student a voicemail discussing a sexual act.

The student notified school administration of the voicemail, which then referred the report to a school resource officer, who notified investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

Warrants were obtained to search Strahan’s social media pages and phone records. During the course of those searches, investigators discovered enough evidence to secure a warrant for his arrest.

Strahan was arrested and charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was given a $50,000 bond and bonded out the next day.

Since last May, the investigation has continued, with additional juvenile victims coming forward.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Strahan was arrested again on March 1, 2023, and is facing six additional felony charges of indecent liberties with a student.

He was fired from his position at Lake Norman High following his arrest last year. He had served as a coach since 2017, but was never employed as a teacher within the Iredell-Statesville Schools district.

Related: Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student

Watch continuous live news coverage below.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Latest News

The North Carolina Transportation Museum’s Back Shop will be home to several large operating...
Steam Over Spencer model train event happening at NC Transportation Museum
Featuring Gwendolyn Lewis with Abby Theodros
2023 4ALL Statewide Service Day
Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd
Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd
In addition to routine cleanups by public works crews, staff from all departments of the city...
City of Concord teams up to clean up