Former Lake Norman HS softball coach facing more charges after misconduct allegations

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Lake Norman High School softball coach is facing additional charges after he was arrested and fired for inappropriate conduct allegations last year.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 59, was arrested in May 2022, after he allegedly left a student a voicemail discussing a sexual act.

The student notified school administration of the voicemail, which then referred the report to a school resource officer, who notified investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

Warrants were obtained to search Strahan’s social media pages and phone records. During the course of those searches, investigators discovered enough evidence to secure a warrant for his arrest.

Strahan was arrested and charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was given a $50,000 bond and bonded out the next day.

Since last May, the investigation has continued, with additional juvenile victims coming forward.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Strahan was arrested again on March 1, 2023, and is facing six additional felony charges of indecent liberties with a student.

He was fired from his position at Lake Norman High following his arrest last year. He had served as a coach since 2017, but was never employed as a teacher within the Iredell-Statesville Schools district.

