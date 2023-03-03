First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms, gusty winds move in later today
The morning will include scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We end the week with a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather is possible for your Friday evening commute.
By the afternoon, gusty winds and showers are forecast. The evening should feature thunderstorms and strong winds. An isolated tornado risk can’t be ruled out.
We then dry out for a great weekend, with plenty of sunshine.
