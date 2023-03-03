PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms, gusty winds move in later today

The morning will include scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout.
We then dry out for a great weekend, with plenty of sunshine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We end the week with a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather is possible for your Friday evening commute.

The morning will include scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout.

By the afternoon, gusty winds and showers are forecast. The evening should feature thunderstorms and strong winds. An isolated tornado risk can’t be ruled out.

We then dry out for a great weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

