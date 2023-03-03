First Alert Weather Day: Strong late-day storms, gusty winds on tap
The morning will include scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Much of the day will be windy and warm under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be around most of the day, so keep your umbrella close by.
- Today: Windy and warm, late-day strong storms
- Risks: Damaging winds, heavy rain, tornadoes
- Weekend: Sunshine back, comfortable temps
There will probably be a few breaks of sunshine too, pushing afternoon readings into the low to middle 70s.
Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible this afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. A line of thunderstorms will move west to east later today, triggering a risk for severe weather.
The best timing of damaging wind gusts, brief downpours and perhaps even an isolated tornado will enter the mountains around 2 to 4 p.m., the Foothills between 3 and 5 p.m. and the Charlotte metro area from 5 to 7 p.m. The line should exit the Sandhills by 9 p.m.
Clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Behind today’s stormy front, the weekend still looks great, with sunshine dominating and just slightly cooler afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s on both days.
Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm with highs in the 70s, but much cooler temps in the 50s are likely later next week.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Stay weather-aware today!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Watch continuing live coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.