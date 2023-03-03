First Alert Weather Day: Strong late-day storms, gusty winds on tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Much of the day will be windy and warm under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be around most of the day, so keep your umbrella close by.

Today: Windy and warm, late-day strong storms

Risks: Damaging winds, heavy rain, tornadoes

Weekend: Sunshine back, comfortable temps

There will probably be a few breaks of sunshine too, pushing afternoon readings into the low to middle 70s.

Today is a @wbtv_news FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area. Scattered showers (low-end risk) thru the day, but gusty afternoon winds in advance of a strong cold front will bring late-day thunderstorms. Some will probably be severe. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6ielmmmWAU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 3, 2023

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible this afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. A line of thunderstorms will move west to east later today, triggering a risk for severe weather.

The best timing of damaging wind gusts, brief downpours and perhaps even an isolated tornado will enter the mountains around 2 to 4 p.m., the Foothills between 3 and 5 p.m. and the Charlotte metro area from 5 to 7 p.m. The line should exit the Sandhills by 9 p.m.

Clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Behind today’s stormy front, the weekend still looks great, with sunshine dominating and just slightly cooler afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s on both days.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Gusty winds, showers & evening thunderstorms - some strong - will clear out later tonight setting the stage for a very nice weekend around the #CLT area! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ER9oWgb1WA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 3, 2023

Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm with highs in the 70s, but much cooler temps in the 50s are likely later next week.

Stay weather-aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

