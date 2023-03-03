PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Strong late-day storms, gusty winds on tap

The morning will include scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout.
We then dry out for a great weekend, with plenty of sunshine.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Much of the day will be windy and warm under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be around most of the day, so keep your umbrella close by.

  • Today: Windy and warm, late-day strong storms
  • Risks: Damaging winds, heavy rain, tornadoes
  • Weekend: Sunshine back, comfortable temps

There will probably be a few breaks of sunshine too, pushing afternoon readings into the low to middle 70s.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible this afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. A line of thunderstorms will move west to east later today, triggering a risk for severe weather.

The best timing of damaging wind gusts, brief downpours and perhaps even an isolated tornado will enter the mountains around 2 to 4 p.m., the Foothills between 3 and 5 p.m. and the Charlotte metro area from 5 to 7 p.m. The line should exit the Sandhills by 9 p.m.

Clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Behind today’s stormy front, the weekend still looks great, with sunshine dominating and just slightly cooler afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s on both days.

Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm with highs in the 70s, but much cooler temps in the 50s are likely later next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather-aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms, gusty winds move in later today
futurecast
First Alert Weather Day still in place Friday as severe weather threat remains
First Alert Weather Day remains in place Friday as severe weather threat remains
First Alert Weather Day still in place Friday as severe weather threat remains
First Alert Weather Day still in place Friday as severe weather threat remains