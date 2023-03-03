PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Employee arrested for calling in bomb threat to Chewy Warehouse, authorities say

The building was evacuated while deputies searched the facility for explosives, but none were found, investigators said.
Demitrius Dennelle Cannon was arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Chewy...
Demitrius Dennelle Cannon was arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Chewy Warehouse back in December.(Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee of the Chewy Warehouse in Rowan County was arrested Thursday for calling in a bomb threat to the company back in December, deputies said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the human resources department at Chewy got a call on Dec. 15 from a woman who threatened to “blow the place up” before disconnecting.

The building was evacuated while deputies searched the facility for explosives, but none were found, investigators said.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were able to trace the call, which led them to an application on the cellphone of Demitrius Dennelle Cannon, 30, an employee of Chewy, a news release stated.

Deputies said Cannon was scheduled to be at work but did not show up for her shift. She was found at home and questioned about the threat, which she reportedly denied making.

According to the sheriff’s office, electronic devices were seized from Cannon’s home and after a search was conducted, evidence was found confirming investigators’ beliefs that she had made the threat.

Warrants were obtained for her arrest on Jan. 26 for making a false bomb report and communicating threats, investigators said. Attempts made to locate her went unsuccessful until she was pulled over by the Granite Quarry Police Department on March 2 and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cannon was given a $5,000 secured bond and has since posted it and been released from jail.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Latest News

Community members are rallying Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman...
Shanquella Robinson’s family in DC to call for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in death investigation
Shanquella Robinson’s family in DC to call for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in death investigation
NCDP 12th Congressional District Chair Alista “Cozzie” Watkins dies
Lawmakers reach Medicaid expansion agreement in Raleigh