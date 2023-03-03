Employee arrested for calling in bomb threat to Chewy Warehouse, authorities say

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee of the Chewy Warehouse in Rowan County was arrested Thursday for calling in a bomb threat to the company back in December, deputies said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the human resources department at Chewy got a call on Dec. 15 from a woman who threatened to “blow the place up” before disconnecting.

The building was evacuated while deputies searched the facility for explosives, but none were found, investigators said.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were able to trace the call, which led them to an application on the cellphone of Demitrius Dennelle Cannon, 30, an employee of Chewy, a news release stated.

Deputies said Cannon was scheduled to be at work but did not show up for her shift. She was found at home and questioned about the threat, which she reportedly denied making.

According to the sheriff’s office, electronic devices were seized from Cannon’s home and after a search was conducted, evidence was found confirming investigators’ beliefs that she had made the threat.

Warrants were obtained for her arrest on Jan. 26 for making a false bomb report and communicating threats, investigators said. Attempts made to locate her went unsuccessful until she was pulled over by the Granite Quarry Police Department on March 2 and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cannon was given a $5,000 secured bond and has since posted it and been released from jail.

