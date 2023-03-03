City of Concord named Best-in-Class Employer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is not only one of North Carolina’s fastest growing and most desirable places to live, it is also one of the nation’s top-performing employers, according to a press release.

The city earned Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer recognition for its innovative and proactive approach to creating organizational structures, workplace policies and benefits that inclusively engage and motivate employees.

“We take great pride in listening to our employees and continually updating our policies to ensure we’re meeting their needs, and attracting and retaining a talented workforce to deliver exceptional customer service to our growing community,” said Lloyd Payne, City Manager. “The diverse men and women on Team Concord are the city’s greatest strength and we’re committed to providing them with the resources and supportive environment they need to be successful.”

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, determines the nation’s top employers based on results from their Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis. Organizations are assigned points based on their relative performance in:

Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of their wellbeing strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication

Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year

Use of a communication strategy

“The City of Concord was recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer because of how they approach organizational priorities with a long-term outlook; provide high-quality, high-value benefits; and build and solidify a strong organizational culture through their communications,” said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefits & HR Consulting Division. “In doing so, the City of Concord invests in the whole employee by providing distinct and relevant wellbeing resources that will attract and retain talent.”

The City of Concord scored in the top quartile of large and midsize employers who participated in Gallagher’s 2022 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. To learn more about the report and the qualifying criteria, download the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis.

To join Team Concord and explore open positions within the city, visit concordnc.gov/careers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.