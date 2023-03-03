3-year-old dies after suspected DUI crash in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges after an early-morning crash Friday in Fort Mill killed a young child, authorities said.

According to Fort Mill Police, officers were called to Munn Road shortly after 12 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver, Tyrique Boyce, 26, lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Fort Mill High School.

Boyce, an adult passenger and a 3-year-old child were all in the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash, according to Fort Mill Police.

Officers said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both the driver and the adult passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Boyce was taken into custody and has multiple charges pending, according to police.

