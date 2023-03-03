PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3-year-old dies after suspected DUI crash in Fort Mill, police say

Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges after an early-morning crash Friday in Fort Mill killed a young child, authorities said.

According to Fort Mill Police, officers were called to Munn Road shortly after 12 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver, Tyrique Boyce, 26, lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Fort Mill High School.

Boyce, an adult passenger and a 3-year-old child were all in the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash, according to Fort Mill Police.

Officers said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both the driver and the adult passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Boyce was taken into custody and has multiple charges pending, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina passes bill legalizing medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana bill passes NC Senate; some cannabis supporters against bill
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Businesses near Northlake Mall say concerns of violence are keeping customers away.
‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump was one of the speakers who came together in Washington, D.C. to call on...
Shanquella Robinson's family calls on lawmakers for diplomatic intervention
Three bills in the NC Senate would help address recruiting and retention efforts for teachers...
Education bills could help recruit and retain teachers in N.C.
Lawyers typically answer calls at television stations across N.C. such as this free legal aid...
Free legal information: ‘4ALL’ event happening March 3rd
Call off the dogs: lawmakers hope to put an end to pet repossessions and ‘predatory’ leases
Call off the dogs: lawmakers hope to put an end to pet repossessions and ‘predatory’ leases