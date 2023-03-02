‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say shots rang out outside Macy’s at Northlake Mall Tuesday night.

No one was hurt, but this latest shooting is the third either in or near the mall in the past three months.

Nearby businesses say they’re suffering, that the violence is driving customers away.

“It used to be busy all the time here, especially at night,” Theera Green, the manager at Red Crab, said. “People don’t feel safe to come out at night now, so it’s greatly impacted us.”

“It affects every business around here like people don’t feel comfortable coming outside sometimes,” Mo Aiysh, who owns a nearby tobacco and vape shop, said.

WBTV has reached out to Northlake Mall for answers to how they’ll keep shoppers and the surrounding area safe in the future. So far, we’ve only heard back from them after the shooting earlier this month, where they said they maintain security 24/7.

Related: Police: No injuries after shots fired outside Northlake Mall Macy’s

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.