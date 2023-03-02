PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Units destroyed in two-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte storage facility

The fire was off University City Boulevard.
By 6 a.m., a second alarm had been issued for this fire.
By WBTV Web Staff and Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire at a storage facility in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning left a number of units and valuables destroyed.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to a commercial building on University City Boulevard. Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were showing when they arrived.

The fire was at the Life Storage facility, which is on the way to Harrisburg.

By 6 a.m., a second alarm had been issued for this fire. Harrisburg Fire said all three of its stations assisted Charlotte firefighters in battling the blaze.

Crews said shortly before 7 a.m. that the fire was contained, while one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Firefighters then went into overhaul mode and tried to salvage things and make sure there were no hot spots.

Crews remained on the scene at 12 p.m. Some people who store belongings at the storage facility said they still hadn’t been able to go into their units yet to see the damage.

WBTV learned some small businesses use the facility and there were lots of valuables. Even a camper was totaled during the fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. WBTV has also reached out to the owner of the facility to find out what people should do if they stored their belongings there and if the facility had fire protection like sprinklers.

