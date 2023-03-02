Units destroyed in two-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte storage facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire at a storage facility in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning left a number of units and valuables destroyed.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to a commercial building on University City Boulevard. Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were showing when they arrived.

The fire was at the Life Storage facility, which is on the way to Harrisburg.

By 6 a.m., a second alarm had been issued for this fire. Harrisburg Fire said all three of its stations assisted Charlotte firefighters in battling the blaze.

Update: 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; 11800 Block of University City Blvd; Outbound Highway 49 in the 11800 Block is closed pic.twitter.com/gCAcQcPqlh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 2, 2023

Crews said shortly before 7 a.m. that the fire was contained, while one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Firefighters then went into overhaul mode and tried to salvage things and make sure there were no hot spots.

Closer look at the scene, crews are in overhaul mode so they have contained the fire and are working to salvage items as well as check for hot spots. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/PDafju6rfQ — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) March 2, 2023

Crews remained on the scene at 12 p.m. Some people who store belongings at the storage facility said they still hadn’t been able to go into their units yet to see the damage.

WBTV learned some small businesses use the facility and there were lots of valuables. Even a camper was totaled during the fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. WBTV has also reached out to the owner of the facility to find out what people should do if they stored their belongings there and if the facility had fire protection like sprinklers.

