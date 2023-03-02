Strong storms possible Friday afternoon after morning of scattered showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be a wet end to the work week with a few strong storms possible on Friday.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers, breezy

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Broken line of thunderstorms, severe threat

Weekend: Dry and cooler

First Alert timing (First Alert Weather)

After a wet start to the morning, today will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will linger in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s with areas of patchy fog.

Friday morning will also be wet with scattered showers into the early afternoon with the more impactful round of rain and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon.

These storms will move into the mountains first and eventually impact the Charlotte metro area during the evening. A few could turn severe with damaging winds the main concern.

An isolated tornado will also be possible but less likely. Rain will move out by Friday night with patchy dense fog forming in the mountains.

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

The weekend will be dry with sunshine and cooler temperatures near 70 degrees on Saturday and 68 degrees on Sunday.

This pleasant weather will continue into early next week with a cool down by the end of the week.

Stay dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

