State lawmaker drafting law to address street stunts and takeovers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is digging deeper into the street takeovers and street racing taking place throughout the city of Charlotte.

It’s a story we’ve been on top of following a recent incident just this week.

CMPD issued citations, arrests, towed vehicles and seized a gun.

WBTV asked police for more details on the people involved in the street takeovers. It’s a public nuisance in parts of Charlotte, especially Uptown near the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“We’re identifying folks that are participating, folks that are there spectating, ultimately our ultimate goal is to cut the head off the snake and get the people organizing this,” Major Dave Johnson, of the Special Operations Bureau, said.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

CMPD arrested two people this past weekend.

20-year-old Mica’Ren Elam is charged with carrying a concealed gun and reckless driving, and 23-year-old Jairon Asencio is charged with reckless driving and no operator’s license.

“It’s very frustrating, these folks, some of them are even juveniles we know that are organizing and ultimately those are the ones we want to target with charges,” Johnson said.

WBTV found two juveniles were cited among the 13 citations issued this past weekend.

Police and court documents show the citations range from reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop and resisting officers. In addition, one vehicle was seized by CMPD.

Court documents show one of the people cited removed the car tags and admitted to being at a car meet.

“It is a concern and I have received a concern from constituents that it’s unsafe and it’s dangerous,” Mecklenburg County Rep. Carolyn Logan said.

Current laws address drag racing, street racing and reckless driving when it comes to drag racing, but nothing when it comes to street stunts and takeovers.

Logan said she wants to change that, so she’s designing a bill to combat the problem.

“This law is going to address the elements of what is occurring out there now, what they’re doing, the street stunts, the street takeovers will specifically be targeted in this bill,” she said.

“We want something that will give us the tools we need to really have some teeth, and really have an effective enforcement strategy for these folks,” Johnson said.

The representative tells WBTV there are plans to include language that suspends the license of people caught taking over roads and doing stunts and add a penalty for the bystanders standing in the streets during the stunts.

“It will help police crackdown because it will address what is actually going on,” Logan said.

Logan said the bill is currently being designed, so there’s no bill number associated with it yet.

Once she signs off on the design of the bill, it will need sponsors from other lawmakers and pass committee before heading to the house floor for a vote.

