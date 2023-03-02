PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shots fired at vehicle on I-85 South near I-485 in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting was reported at Interstate 85 close to Interstate 485 Thursday morning in Charlotte.

Crews responded to the southbound lanes near the area of Little Rock Road before 10 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said shots were fired into an occupied vehicle at I-85 and the I-485 outer loop, leading the car to run off the highway.

Officers said no one inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Several shell casings could be seen on the interstate as police also took photos.

According to the CMPD, the preliminary investigation reveals the shooting does not appear to be random.

