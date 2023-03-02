Shots fired at vehicle on I-85 South near I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting was reported at Interstate 85 close to Interstate 485 Thursday morning in Charlotte.

Crews responded to the southbound lanes near the area of Little Rock Road before 10 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said shots were fired into an occupied vehicle at I-85 and the I-485 outer loop, leading the car to run off the highway.

Officers said no one inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

I can see several bullet casing at the scene of the reported shooting. Medic says victim is refusing transport. Happed along I85 near I485. pic.twitter.com/uL8jlYh9QC — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) March 2, 2023

Several shell casings could be seen on the interstate as police also took photos.

According to the CMPD, the preliminary investigation reveals the shooting does not appear to be random.

