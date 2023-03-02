PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Second suspect in drive-by shooting that killed Charlotte 17-year-old arrested

Officers say he turned himself in.
Officers said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by Medic where they later died.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Charlotte on Feb. 19.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said Curtis Ray Wilson III turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

He was then charged with murder.

[Previous coverage: 17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say]

He and Gerry Martez Burns Jr. are accused of killing Jayden Blackmon in a drive-by shooting off of Lynn Street.

Officers say the crime was not a random act of violence.

