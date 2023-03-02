Second suspect in drive-by shooting that killed Charlotte 17-year-old arrested
Officers say he turned himself in.
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Charlotte on Feb. 19.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said Curtis Ray Wilson III turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
He was then charged with murder.
He and Gerry Martez Burns Jr. are accused of killing Jayden Blackmon in a drive-by shooting off of Lynn Street.
Officers say the crime was not a random act of violence.
