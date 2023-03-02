PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
The interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Dr. Crystal Hill, abruptly ended...
CMS chief abruptly ends interview about 5-year-old’s reported assault
Four Huntersville schools were on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning while law enforcement...
Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported

Latest News

A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months
Capote-Angelina (left) has been arrested for his role in the shooting that happened in...
Police arrest one man in Circle K shots fired incident, search for second suspect continues
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather